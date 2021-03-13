$42.21 Million in Sales Expected for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to report $42.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.00 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full-year sales of $190.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $189.76 million to $192.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $234.42 million, with estimates ranging from $228.00 million to $240.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.58 million. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BIGC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.68.

Shares of BIGC opened at $59.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.77. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $162.50.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $7,403,949.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,402.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $89,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,730,409 shares of company stock worth $103,207,849 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,396,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $735,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 201,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,898,000 after purchasing an additional 93,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

