4,150 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Purchased by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,150 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James set a $32.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.12.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,078.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FCX traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $37.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,125,475. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of -410.51 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.65.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

