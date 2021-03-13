40,879 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Purchased by Tsai Capital Corp

Tsai Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,879 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,000. NIKE makes up 5.8% of Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812,150 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 537.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,690,382 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $239,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,038 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,389,260 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,601,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,833 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 237.9% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,085,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $136,240,000 after acquiring an additional 764,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,529,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $216,354,000 after acquiring an additional 571,274 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $136.95. The stock had a trading volume of 155,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,529,042. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $215.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.69, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,548,550. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.86.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.