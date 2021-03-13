4,086 Shares in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,086 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the third quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised their target price on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.11.

In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 3,284 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $640,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,020 shares of company stock worth $2,948,018. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FFIV opened at $196.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $79.78 and a one year high of $213.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.11 and its 200-day moving average is $162.01.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

