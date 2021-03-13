4,014 Shares in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 337.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 18,980 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the third quarter worth $81,360,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 16.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 58.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cimpress by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 15,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Cimpress to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $104.40 on Friday. Cimpress plc has a 1 year low of $40.80 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.68, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($1.61). The firm had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.00 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 2.16%. Equities analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $196,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 1,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $162,140.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,248 shares of company stock worth $3,864,223 over the last 90 days. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cimpress Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.