$40.87 Million in Sales Expected for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will report $40.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.50 million and the highest is $43.20 million. Antares Pharma posted sales of $33.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year sales of $186.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.00 million to $189.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $223.59 million, with estimates ranging from $217.36 million to $235.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Antares Pharma.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Antares Pharma had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.48%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Antares Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

ATRS stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,533. Antares Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $763.45 million, a PE ratio of 75.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 70,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $284,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,288.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 33,574 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $159,476.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,328,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,061,462.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 763,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,682,268 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $730,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 445.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 31,644 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $595,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Antares Pharma by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antares Pharma (ATRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.