$4.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report $4.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altria Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.09 billion and the lowest is $4.84 billion. Altria Group reported sales of $5.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year sales of $21.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.09 billion to $21.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $21.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.95 billion to $23.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 142,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after buying an additional 61,242 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 334,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after buying an additional 27,518 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Altria Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 54,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $48.65. 9,314,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,602,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.14, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

