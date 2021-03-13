3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TGOPY. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of 3i Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on 3i Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded 3i Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get 3i Group alerts:

OTCMKTS TGOPY opened at $8.20 on Thursday. 3i Group has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $8.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.26.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.