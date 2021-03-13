$39.04 Million in Sales Expected for SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) to post $39.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.10 million. SeaSpine posted sales of $36.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full year sales of $185.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.50 million to $185.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $207.80 million, with estimates ranging from $206.18 million to $210.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SeaSpine.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 27.32%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on SeaSpine from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

In other news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $53,377.60. 9.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in SeaSpine by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in SeaSpine by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in SeaSpine by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SeaSpine by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SeaSpine by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPNE traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $19.77. The stock had a trading volume of 76,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,886. The stock has a market cap of $546.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.72. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $20.97.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaSpine (SPNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.