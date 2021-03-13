381 Shares in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 381 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,452,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $782,159,000 after purchasing an additional 32,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Watsco by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,578,000 after acquiring an additional 18,198 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its stake in Watsco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 399,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Watsco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 351,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 0.6% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 350,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WSO opened at $248.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.91. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.97 and a 52-week high of $265.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.80.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

