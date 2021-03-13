372,806 Shares in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Purchased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 372,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,784,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.92% of Regal Beloit as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Regal Beloit during the third quarter worth about $42,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RBC. KeyCorp raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regal Beloit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.29.

Shares of NYSE RBC traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,727. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.04. Regal Beloit Co. has a one year low of $51.99 and a one year high of $152.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

