$322.53 Million in Sales Expected for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will report $322.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $360.18 million and the lowest is $301.16 million. Wheaton Precious Metals reported sales of $254.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wheaton Precious Metals.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.32 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James set a $64.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,579,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,205 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,939,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,897 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,985,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,993,000 after acquiring an additional 434,159 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,981,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,578,000 after acquiring an additional 120,773 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,773,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,833,000 after acquiring an additional 84,570 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPM stock traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $39.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,588,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day moving average is $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $57.89.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.