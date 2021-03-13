31,677 Shares in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Otter Tail as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OTTR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 1,534.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

OTTR opened at $44.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average is $40.44. Otter Tail Co. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $48.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Equities analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.89%.

Several research analysts recently commented on OTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

