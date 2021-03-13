3,032 Shares in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 2,165.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 23,064 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $247,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,547,153.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $156,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,324.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,200 shares of company stock worth $633,748. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $138.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.93. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $139.01.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $89.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.28%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

