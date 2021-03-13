$3.70 Million in Sales Expected for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will announce sales of $3.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the highest is $5.50 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $7.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $20.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.30 million to $36.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $29.76 million, with estimates ranging from $6.70 million to $56.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XENE. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 21,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XENE traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.55. The stock had a trading volume of 306,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.20. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $21.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.29.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

