$3.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to announce sales of $3.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.18 billion and the highest is $3.25 billion. Advanced Micro Devices posted sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 79.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year sales of $13.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.37 billion to $13.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.45 billion to $16.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,937,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,521,652. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.22 billion, a PE ratio of 109.53, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.06.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

