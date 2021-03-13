2,671 Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $279.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 81.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $302.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.15. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.02 and a twelve month high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEDG. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.56.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,245,859.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $304,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,083,801 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.