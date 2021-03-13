2,394 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $95.15 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $95.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.20.

