2,394 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2021 // Comments off

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $95.15 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $95.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.20.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.