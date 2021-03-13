22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of 22nd Century Group stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,342,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,789. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32. 22nd Century Group has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $4.66.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.