2,284 Shares in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,284 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

FN opened at $88.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.21. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $91.95.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $196,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,425.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 3,341 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $291,001.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,836 shares of company stock worth $2,524,905 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

