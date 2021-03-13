21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “21Vianet Group, Inc. operates as a carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. It provides hosting and related services, managed network services and cloud computing infrastructure. The Company’s infrastructure is interconnected with the networks operated by all of China’s telecommunications carriers, major non-carriers and local Internet service providers, or ISPs. 21Vianet Group, Incorporation. Its customers include Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises. 21Vianet Group, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VNET. Citigroup raised their price target on 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded 21Vianet Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET opened at $33.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.44. 21Vianet Group has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $44.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in 21Vianet Group by 262.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

