21,660 Shares in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $49.71 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.55 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

