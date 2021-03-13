2,164 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Acquired by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Boeing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,081 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Boeing by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,323,000 after acquiring an additional 775,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Boeing by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $976,576,000 after acquiring an additional 331,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BA stock opened at $269.19 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $269.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Nord/LB lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.44.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.