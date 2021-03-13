20,955 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 23,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Duke Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 210,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 503,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,213. The company has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.27.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

