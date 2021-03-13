20,391 Shares in Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aphria in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aphria by 650.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aphria in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aphria in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aphria by 22.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

APHA opened at $17.73 on Thursday. Aphria Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.75 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aphria Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APHA. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Aphria from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.34.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

