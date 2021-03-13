$2.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will post sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Discovery’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.83 billion. Discovery posted sales of $2.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery will report full year sales of $11.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.65 billion to $12.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.84 billion to $13.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DISCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Discovery from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

Shares of Discovery stock traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,711,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,294,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $71.93.

In other Discovery news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $717,172.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,735.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,151,281 shares of company stock valued at $57,472,730 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 96,008 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Discovery by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 103,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 45,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

