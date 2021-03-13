$2.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to announce $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the highest is $2.29. Charles River Laboratories International reported earnings per share of $1.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full-year earnings of $9.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.13 to $9.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.99 to $11.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total value of $492,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,311,385.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total transaction of $119,305.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,207 shares of company stock worth $24,751,163 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at $9,545,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRL traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $285.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $95.58 and a 1-year high of $303.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $278.91 and its 200-day moving average is $246.92.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

