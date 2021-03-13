1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Trading Up 7.7% After Analyst Upgrade

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) was up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $56.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 1Life Healthcare traded as high as $42.18 and last traded at $41.16. Approximately 1,557,703 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,613,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.23.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ONEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 8,332 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $375,523.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,805.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Diamond sold 24,375 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $997,668.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,974.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 968,696 shares of company stock valued at $42,259,297 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 132.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 23,245 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,725,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,947,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.18.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. As a group, analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

