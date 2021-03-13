1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Trading Up 7.7% After Analyst Upgrade

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) was up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $56.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 1Life Healthcare traded as high as $42.18 and last traded at $41.16. Approximately 1,557,703 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,613,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.23.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ONEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.
In other 1Life Healthcare news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 8,332 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $375,523.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,805.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Diamond sold 24,375 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $997,668.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,974.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 968,696 shares of company stock valued at $42,259,297 over the last 90 days.
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.18.
1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. As a group, analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
1Life Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEM)
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
