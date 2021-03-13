$195.58 Million in Sales Expected for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will post $195.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $195.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $195.76 million. Huron Consulting Group reported sales of $222.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year sales of $854.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $844.50 million to $867.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $931.39 million, with estimates ranging from $902.60 million to $952.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $198.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HURN shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huron Consulting Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $975,891.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,504,050.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 75.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HURN traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.41. 83,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,969. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $61.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

