18,181 Shares in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ares Management by 0.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 0.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 246,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,975,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 59,216 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $2,877,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 45,013 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $2,351,479.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 624,256 shares of company stock valued at $30,828,199 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ARES. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $55.24 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 102.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $406.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.81%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

