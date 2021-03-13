17,079 Shares in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JKS. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 35.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,379,000 after acquiring an additional 665,860 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 23.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,910,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,978,000 after acquiring an additional 366,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at $29,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, CICC Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

Shares of JKS opened at $49.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.32 and its 200-day moving average is $54.91. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

JinkoSolar Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

