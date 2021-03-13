16,559 Shares in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 34,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 22,689 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $84,501.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,464.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $261,327.50. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,042 shares of company stock worth $455,869. 4.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on WWW. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.64.

WWW opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.77. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

