15,772 Shares in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 218.2% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 669.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AGNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.54.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -32.29 and a beta of 0.96.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

