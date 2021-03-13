1,500 Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Acquired by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Square by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Square by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Square by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Square by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Square by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $43,472,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 279,507 shares in the company, valued at $60,753,641.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $2,069,723.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 400,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,920,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,073,030 shares of company stock worth $243,589,640 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SQ. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Square from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.17.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $225.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,026,278. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.17 and a 200-day moving average of $200.79. The stock has a market cap of $102.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.29, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

