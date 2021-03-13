14,884 Shares in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Bought by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 5,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Trimble news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.06. 15,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,654,945. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $77.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.83.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

