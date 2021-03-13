1,488 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after acquiring an additional 112,807 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,463,950,000 after acquiring an additional 119,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,772,374,000 after acquiring an additional 59,412 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,887 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,670,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,927,657,000 after acquiring an additional 88,079 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $50.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,050.00. 1,690,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,019.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,747.88. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $2,145.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

