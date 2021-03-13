1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Given a €44.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €27.09 ($31.87).

Shares of ETR:DRI opened at €25.82 ($30.38) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.06. 1&1 Drillisch has a 52 week low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a 52 week high of €27.03 ($31.80). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €22.38 and a 200 day moving average price of €20.96.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

