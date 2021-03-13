132,692 Shares in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Bought by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 132,692 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,883,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSK. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $35.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day moving average is $37.01. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.628 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.23%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

