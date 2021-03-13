1,228 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,228 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $252.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of -135.15 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.43.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total value of $1,014,433.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $1,542,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,592 shares of company stock valued at $74,186,321. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.30.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

