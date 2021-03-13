1,191 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Purchased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,079,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,146,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.18.

NYSE:GS traded up $7.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $349.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,354. The company has a market capitalization of $120.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $345.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $305.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

