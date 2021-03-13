117,000 Shares in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Acquired by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 117,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned about 0.06% of Xerox at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Xerox by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 68,075 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Xerox by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 430,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 15,388 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 193.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 132,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 87,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on XRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cross Research downgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $26.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.48. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.64. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $28.56.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

