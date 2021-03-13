11,406 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRU. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.23.

NYSE PRU traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.88. The stock had a trading volume of 48,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,538. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $94.53. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of -260.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $743,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

