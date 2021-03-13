108,271 Shares in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 108,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 218.2% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 669.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.54.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.55. The company had a trading volume of 182,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,104,229. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $16.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

