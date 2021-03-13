10,758 Shares in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $58.22 on Friday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.08. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

EIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

