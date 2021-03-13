10,615 Shares in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in B2Gold by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 124,386,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000,000 after buying an additional 14,549,116 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in B2Gold by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 17,211,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,494,000 after buying an additional 5,669,037 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in B2Gold by 526.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,563,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after buying an additional 3,835,124 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in B2Gold by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,136,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,324,000 after buying an additional 2,098,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in B2Gold by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,258,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,261,000 after buying an additional 1,166,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

BTG opened at $4.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. B2Gold had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 39.56%. Research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

