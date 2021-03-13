10,292 Shares in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GMRE. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the third quarter worth $62,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Global Medical REIT stock opened at $14.21 on Thursday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.47. The company has a market cap of $684.75 million, a P/E ratio of -88.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

