10,081 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Purchased by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank acquired a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,731 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Chevron by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,764,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,223,000 after acquiring an additional 737,344 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Chevron by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,879,000 after acquiring an additional 716,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Chevron by 5,030.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,084,000 after acquiring an additional 695,666 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.56. The company had a trading volume of 10,930,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,665,367. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.35. The stock has a market cap of $214.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $112.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.81.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

