$1.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) will report $1.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Dover’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.81 billion and the lowest is $1.70 billion. Dover reported sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year sales of $7.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.18 billion to $7.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $7.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOV. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.45.

Shares of DOV traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.83. 922,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,263. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. Dover has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $136.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dover by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,789,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,488,400,000 after buying an additional 173,483 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Dover by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,817,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,652,000 after acquiring an additional 76,966 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,009,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,725,000 after acquiring an additional 76,757 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dover by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dover by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,175,000 after purchasing an additional 270,843 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

