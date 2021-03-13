$1.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) will announce $1.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delek US’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the lowest is $1.33 billion. Delek US reported sales of $1.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year sales of $7.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $9.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DK. Barclays boosted their price objective on Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:DK traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.07. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Delek US by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Delek US by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Delek US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Delek US by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Delek US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

