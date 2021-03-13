$1.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to post earnings per share of $1.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.96. Customers Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 519.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $146.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.69 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CUBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

In other news, insider James T. Collins sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $37,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Issa sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $42,228.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,803 shares of company stock valued at $953,354. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 296.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.71. 194,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,317. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

